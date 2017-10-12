Dean Capital Management Grows Holdings in Deluxe Corporation (DLX)

Dean Capital Management raised its stake in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,075 shares during the quarter. Deluxe Corporation comprises about 2.0% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dean Capital Management owned 0.13% of Deluxe Corporation worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deluxe Corporation by 52.6% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Deluxe Corporation by 12.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deluxe Corporation by 56.6% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Deluxe Corporation (NYSE DLX) remained flat at $73.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 66,780 shares of the stock traded hands. Deluxe Corporation has a 12-month low of $59.47 and a 12-month high of $75.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $485.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.42 million. Deluxe Corporation had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Deluxe Corporation will post $5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald C. Baldwin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $144,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John D. Filby sold 18,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total transaction of $1,367,368.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,780.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Deluxe Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Deluxe Corporation Profile

Deluxe Corporation is a provider of payment solutions. The Company provides a suite of customer life cycle management solutions to its customers across multiple channels. The Company operates in three segments: Small Business Services segment, Financial Services segment and Direct Checks segment. The Company’s product and service offerings consist of checks, forms and accessories, and other products.

