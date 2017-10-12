Dean Capital Management Buys New Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (SSD)

Dean Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,840 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,000. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.15% of Simpson Manufacturing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 155,956.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,212,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,933 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,285,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 37,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 111,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (SSD) traded down 0.43% on Thursday, reaching $49.07. The company had a trading volume of 38,400 shares. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.82 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.57.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.05 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post $2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Psb Fund Simpson sold 72,424 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $3,565,433.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,266,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,335,665.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sharon H. Simpson sold 70,582 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $3,487,456.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,752 shares of company stock valued at $14,549,010,118 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc (SST), designs, engineers and manufactures wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction. The Company’s segments are North America, Europe, Asia/Pacific, and Administrative & All Other.

