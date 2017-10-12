DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (DVA) Downgraded by J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (NYSE:DVA) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of DaVita HealthCare Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC lowered shares of DaVita HealthCare Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.89 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of DaVita HealthCare Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita HealthCare Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of DaVita HealthCare Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.50.

DaVita HealthCare Partners (DVA) opened at 54.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average is $63.07. DaVita HealthCare Partners has a 12-month low of $53.58 and a 12-month high of $70.16. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.90.

DaVita HealthCare Partners (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DaVita HealthCare Partners had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DaVita HealthCare Partners will post $3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita HealthCare Partners announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita HealthCare Partners by 2.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita HealthCare Partners by 2.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita HealthCare Partners by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita HealthCare Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its position in shares of DaVita HealthCare Partners by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DaVita HealthCare Partners

DaVita Inc, formerly DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc, operates two divisions: DaVita Kidney Care (Kidney Care) and DaVita Medical Group (DMG). The Kidney Care division consists of its the United States dialysis and related lab services, its ancillary services and strategic initiatives, including its international operations, and its corporate administrative support.

