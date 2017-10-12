DAQO New Energy Corp. (DQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DAQO New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised DAQO New Energy Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Roth Capital set a $35.00 target price on DAQO New Energy Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised DAQO New Energy Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of DAQO New Energy Corp. (DQ) opened at 32.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $343.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average is $23.13. DAQO New Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $34.63.

DAQO New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $76.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.80 million. DAQO New Energy Corp. had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DAQO New Energy Corp. will post $5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in DAQO New Energy Corp. by 264.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in DAQO New Energy Corp. during the first quarter worth $196,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in DAQO New Energy Corp. during the second quarter worth $210,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in DAQO New Energy Corp. during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DAQO New Energy Corp. during the first quarter worth $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a polysilicon manufacturer. The Company utilizes the chemical vapor deposition process, or the modified Siemens process, to produce polysilicon. The Company’s segments include Polysilicon and Wafer. The Company manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers, whereby the polysilicon is processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions.

