Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (DMGT) Trading Up 1%

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) was up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 664 ($8.73) and last traded at GBX 662 ($8.70). Approximately 198,012 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 536,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 655.50 ($8.62).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DMGT shares. Barclays PLC reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.09) target price (down from GBX 650 ($8.55)) on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($12.75) price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 895 ($11.77) price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.83) price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 803 ($10.56).

The company’s market capitalization is GBX 2.34 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 626.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 668.33.

In related news, insider The Viscount Rothermere sold 88,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 613 ($8.06), for a total transaction of £541,800.05 ($712,332.43). Insiders have purchased 66 shares of company stock worth $42,358 over the last 90 days.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manages a multinational portfolio of companies that provide a range of businesses and consumers with information, analysis, insight, news and entertainment. The Company’s segments include RMS, dmg information, dmg events, Euromoney and dmg media. The RMS segment produces risk models, software applications and analytical data services used by the global risk and insurance industry to quantify and manage catastrophic risks.

