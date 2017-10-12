Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (DMGT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON: DMGT):

10/3/2017 – Daily Mail and General Trust P L C had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.86) price target on the stock.

10/3/2017 – Daily Mail and General Trust P L C had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on the stock.

10/2/2017 – Daily Mail and General Trust P L C had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 970 ($12.75) price target on the stock.

9/29/2017 – Daily Mail and General Trust P L C had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 785 ($10.32) price target on the stock.

9/28/2017 – Daily Mail and General Trust P L C had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 895 ($11.77) price target on the stock.

9/5/2017 – Daily Mail and General Trust P L C had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 900 ($11.83) to GBX 785 ($10.32). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) opened at 658.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 625.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 668.38. The company’s market cap is GBX 2.33 billion. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 52-week low of GBX 605.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 836.00.

In other Daily Mail and General Trust P L C news, insider The Viscount Rothermere sold 88,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 613 ($8.06), for a total value of £541,800.05 ($712,332.43). In the last three months, insiders acquired 66 shares of company stock valued at $42,358.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manages a multinational portfolio of companies that provide a range of businesses and consumers with information, analysis, insight, news and entertainment. The Company’s segments include RMS, dmg information, dmg events, Euromoney and dmg media. The RMS segment produces risk models, software applications and analytical data services used by the global risk and insurance industry to quantify and manage catastrophic risks.

