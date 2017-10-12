D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $102,000 in Jernigan Capital, Inc. (JCAP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCAP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 17.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital in the first quarter valued at $438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 21,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 20.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JCAP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub lowered Jernigan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Jernigan Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered Jernigan Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Jernigan Capital from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) opened at 21.00 on Thursday. Jernigan Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $24.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 million. Jernigan Capital had a net margin of 185.96% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jernigan Capital, Inc. will post $1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.65%.

In related news, insider John A. Good acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,718.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard A. Silver acquired 2,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,992.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,435.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,600 shares of company stock worth $222,416 over the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company provides capital to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities. It intends to generate long-term returns on development property investments through a fixed rate of interest on its invested capital together with an interest in the positive cash flows of the self-storage development from operations, sales and/or refinancings.

