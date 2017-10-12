Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. Purchases New Holdings in American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL)

Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $75,480,000. American Airlines Group accounts for about 9.3% of Cyrus Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. owned 0.31% of American Airlines Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 421,192 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,816,000 after purchasing an additional 25,738 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,053 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 117,436 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 23,797 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,790 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,654,000 after purchasing an additional 91,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769,499 shares of the airline’s stock worth $74,850,000 after purchasing an additional 22,732 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) traded down 0.30% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.67. 1,748,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. American Airlines Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $54.48. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.44.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 83.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group, Inc. will post $4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 3,476 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $162,537.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maya Leibman sold 10,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $479,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,746,003.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,476 shares of company stock worth $3,159,738. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
AAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America Corporation boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Sunday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc is a holding company. The Company’s primary business activity is the operation of a network air carrier, providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Company operates through American segment, which provides air transportation for passengers and cargo.
