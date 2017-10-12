Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. Purchases New Holdings in American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL)

Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $75,480,000. American Airlines Group accounts for about 9.3% of Cyrus Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. owned 0.31% of American Airlines Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 421,192 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,816,000 after purchasing an additional 25,738 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,053 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 117,436 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 23,797 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,790 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,654,000 after purchasing an additional 91,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769,499 shares of the airline’s stock worth $74,850,000 after purchasing an additional 22,732 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group Inc. alerts:

Shares of American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) traded down 0.30% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.67. 1,748,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. American Airlines Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $54.48. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.44.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 83.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group, Inc. will post $4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 3,476 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $162,537.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maya Leibman sold 10,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $479,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,746,003.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,476 shares of company stock worth $3,159,738. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America Corporation boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Sunday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. Purchases New Holdings in American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/cyrus-capital-partners-l-p-purchases-new-holdings-in-american-airlines-group-inc-aal.html.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc is a holding company. The Company’s primary business activity is the operation of a network air carrier, providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Company operates through American segment, which provides air transportation for passengers and cargo.

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.