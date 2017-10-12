Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. Has $861,000 Holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG)

Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. continued to hold its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 323,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group makes up 0.1% of Cyrus Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.37% of Overseas Shipholding Group worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSG. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 93,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 36,998 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 28,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 104.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 129,505 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 106.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 148,566 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 334.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 135,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 116,881 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $262,982.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 55,600 shares of company stock valued at $111,912 over the last three months.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Overseas Shipholding Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) traded up 1.20% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 232,316 shares. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The stock’s market cap is $189.84 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.23 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 71.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. will post $0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc (OSG) is a tanker company engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. The Company’s vessel operations are organized into strategic business units and focused on market segments: crude oil, refined petroleum products and the United States Flag.

