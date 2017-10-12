Cypress Capital Group Maintains Holdings in HCP, Inc. (HCP)

Cypress Capital Group held its stake in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in HCP were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of HCP by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of HCP by 42,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HCP by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCP Inc. alerts:

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. HCP had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $458.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HCP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCP in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of HCP in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of HCP in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cypress Capital Group Maintains Holdings in HCP, Inc. (HCP)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/cypress-capital-group-maintains-holdings-in-hcp-inc-hcp.html.

About HCP

HCP, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. The Company’s segments include senior housing triple-net (SH NNN), senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP), life science and medical office. Its senior housing facilities include independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, memory care facilities, care homes, and continuing care retirement communities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP).

Receive News & Ratings for HCP Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCP Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.