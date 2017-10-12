Cypress Capital Group Has $469,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Cypress Capital Group held its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $287,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV in a report on Tuesday. HSBC Holdings plc lowered LyondellBasell Industries NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries NV had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. LyondellBasell Industries NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.18%.

About LyondellBasell Industries NV

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

