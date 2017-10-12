Cypress Capital Group Continues to Hold Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW)

Cypress Capital Group held its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 32.64%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 39.18%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Anne M. Whittemore sold 8,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $682,981.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,393.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Oestreicher sold 10,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $863,429.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,577.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,924 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,333 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TROW. UBS AG reissued a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup Inc. lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $73.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.18.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company. The Company provides global investment management services through its subsidiaries to investors across the world. The Company provides an array of Company sponsored the United States mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries and retirement plan sponsors.

