CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CyberArk is an Israeli company that specializes in protecting accounts from cyber-attacks. Given a healthy security market, we are optimistic about the company’s product lineup, deal wins and investment plans, which will boost results in the long run. Furthermore, CyberArk’s expansion strategy through acquisitions is encouraging. Investments in product suite and go-to market are the other positives for the company. According to research firm, Markets and Markets, the cyber security market is expected to touch $170.21 billion by 2020 from $106.32 billion in 2015, expanding at an annual rate of 9.8%. We believe that CyberArk Software is in a favorable position to tap the opportunities. However, the stock has underperformed the industry over the last one year. Decelerating revenue growth trend makes us slightly cautious about its near-term performance. Stiff competition from peers and an uncertain macroeconomic environment add to woes.”

Get CyberArk Software Ltd. alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) opened at 42.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 2.57. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $56.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.32.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/cyberark-software-ltd-cybr-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd is an Israel-based provider of information technology (IT) security solutions that protects organizations from cyber-attacks. The Company’s software solutions are focused on protecting privileged accounts, which have become a critical target in the lifecycle of cyber-attacks. The Company’s Privileged Account Security Solution consists of various products, such as Shares Technology Platform, Enterprise Password Vault, SSH Key Manager, Privileged Session Manager, Privileged Threat Analytics, Application Identity Manager, CyberArk-Conjur, Endpoint Privilege Manager and On-Demand Privileges Manager.

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.