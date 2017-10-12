CVR Refining, LP (CVRR) Raised to “Buy” at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CVR Refining, LP (NYSE:CVRR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVR Refining, from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVR Refining, from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVR Refining, from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. UBS AG restated a neutral rating and issued a $8.50 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of CVR Refining, in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. restated a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CVR Refining, in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.69.
Shares of CVR Refining, (CVRR) opened at 11.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. CVR Refining, has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $12.55.
CVR Refining, (NYSE:CVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CVR Refining, had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.02%. CVR Refining,’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVR Refining, will post $0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVRR. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVR Refining, in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,916,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in CVR Refining, in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,935,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in CVR Refining, in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,897,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CVR Refining, by 15,870.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 537,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CVR Refining, by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,004,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,945,000 after purchasing an additional 531,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.98% of the company’s stock.
About CVR Refining,
CVR Refining, LP is an independent downstream energy limited partnership with refining and related logistics assets that operates in the mid-continent region. The Company is a petroleum refiner. It owned and operated a complex full coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas with a rated capacity of 115,000 barrels per calendar day (bpcd) and a complex crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma with a rated capacity of 70,000 bpcd capable of processing 20,000 bpcd of light sour crude oils (within its rated capacity of 70,000 bpcd), as of December 31, 2016.
