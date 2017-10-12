Currency Exchange International Corp (CXI) Director Mark Douglas Mickleborough Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Currency Exchange International Corp (TSE:CXI) Director Mark Douglas Mickleborough bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$25.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

Mark Douglas Mickleborough also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 10th, Mark Douglas Mickleborough bought 200 shares of Currency Exchange International Corp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$25.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,016.00.

On Friday, October 6th, Mark Douglas Mickleborough bought 1,800 shares of Currency Exchange International Corp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$25.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,180.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Mark Douglas Mickleborough purchased 700 shares of Currency Exchange International Corp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,940.00.

On Thursday, July 27th, Mark Douglas Mickleborough purchased 600 shares of Currency Exchange International Corp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,400.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Mark Douglas Mickleborough purchased 100 shares of Currency Exchange International Corp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,310.00.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Mark Douglas Mickleborough purchased 100 shares of Currency Exchange International Corp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,325.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Mark Douglas Mickleborough purchased 100 shares of Currency Exchange International Corp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,326.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/currency-exchange-international-corp-cxi-director-mark-douglas-mickleborough-buys-1000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Currency Exchange International Corp

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides currency exchange and related products in the United States and Canada. Its services include foreign currency exchange, travelers cheques, multi-currency prepaid cards, foreign check clearing, issuing foreign bank drafts, and international wire transfers.

