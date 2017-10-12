Cummins Inc. (CMI) Receives $162.16 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.16.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut shares of Cummins from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Cummins (NYSE CMI) traded down 0.24% during trading on Friday, hitting $171.91. The company had a trading volume of 619,266 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.09. Cummins has a 12 month low of $121.22 and a 12 month high of $173.15. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.05). Cummins had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cummins will post $7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.76%.

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $260,087.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,995.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.86, for a total transaction of $1,161,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,032.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,108 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 0.4% during the second quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 0.6% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cummins by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes and services diesel and natural gas engines and engine-related component products. The Company’s segments include Engine, Distribution, Components and Power Systems. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, as well as certain customer brand names, for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle (RV), light-duty automotive and agricultural markets.

