Cummins Inc. (CMI) Cut to Neutral at Longbow Research

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Longbow Research to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $184.50 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $168.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.52.

Cummins (CMI) opened at 172.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.61 and a 200-day moving average of $158.99. Cummins has a 52 week low of $121.22 and a 52 week high of $173.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.05). Cummins had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins will post $7.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.86, for a total value of $1,161,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,032.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $676,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,081,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,633 shares of company stock worth $2,942,108. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in Cummins by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes and services diesel and natural gas engines and engine-related component products. The Company’s segments include Engine, Distribution, Components and Power Systems. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, as well as certain customer brand names, for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle (RV), light-duty automotive and agricultural markets.

