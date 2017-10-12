Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in a report published on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $103.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q3 2017 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $5.23 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CFR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a market perform rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) traded up 0.6605% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.7247. 64,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.62 and a 200-day moving average of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.0553 and a beta of 1.35.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.29. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $295.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post $5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 91,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,371,000. WFG Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 24,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 118,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company and a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of products and services throughout Texas markets. The Company’s segments include Banking, Frost Wealth Advisors and Non-Banks. The Banking segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services, and Frost Insurance Agency.

