Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $1.39 Million Position in Unit Corporation (UNT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.14% of Unit Corporation as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Unit Corporation by 23,333.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,658,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Unit Corporation by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,917,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,966,000 after purchasing an additional 725,459 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Unit Corporation by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,761,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,446,000 after purchasing an additional 663,526 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Unit Corporation by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,163,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,791,000 after purchasing an additional 276,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Unit Corporation by 335.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 255,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 196,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

UNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KLR Group downgraded shares of Unit Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Unit Corporation in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unit Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Unit Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Unit Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) traded down 2.23% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.75. 56,336 shares of the company traded hands. Unit Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 379.81 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11.

Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Unit Corporation had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $170.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Unit Corporation will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unit Corporation

Unit Corporation is an oil and natural gas contract drilling company. The Company has operations in the exploration and production and mid-stream areas. The Company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling and Mid-Stream. It is primarily engaged in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties, the land contract drilling of natural gas and oil wells, and the buying, selling, gathering, processing and treating of natural gas.

