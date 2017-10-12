Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 17,883 Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,883 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in Blackbaud by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Blackbaud by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Centers of America Inc. bought a new position in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

In other news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 2,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $205,744.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,144. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $93,681.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,752 shares of company stock worth $1,771,517. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark Co. reduced their price objective on Blackbaud from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price objective on Blackbaud and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) traded up 0.81% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,733 shares. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $55.88 and a one year high of $93.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 87.29 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.39 and its 200 day moving average is $84.16.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post $2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Blackbaud’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc is a cloud software company. The Company offers a range of cloud and on-premise solutions, as well as a resource network that empowers and connects organizations of all sizes. Its segments include the General Markets Business Unit (the GMBU), the Enterprise Customer Business Unit (the ECBU) and the International Business Unit (the IBU).

