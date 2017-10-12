CSW Industrials (CSWI) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ: CSWI) is one of 34 public companies in the “Commodity Chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare CSW Industrials to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CSW Industrials Inc. alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CSW Industrials and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSW Industrials 0 0 1 0 3.00 CSW Industrials Competitors 100 761 1140 32 2.54

As a group, “Commodity Chemicals” companies have a potential downside of 2.33%. Given CSW Industrials’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CSW Industrials has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CSW Industrials and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio CSW Industrials $341.00 million $58.23 million 47.65 CSW Industrials Competitors $4.15 billion $892.82 million 33.93

CSW Industrials’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CSW Industrials. CSW Industrials is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.4% of CSW Industrials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of shares of all “Commodity Chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of CSW Industrials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “Commodity Chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

CSW Industrials has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSW Industrials’ rivals have a beta of 1.17, suggesting that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CSW Industrials and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSW Industrials 4.54% 10.53% 7.39% CSW Industrials Competitors -29.86% 24.06% 5.26%

Summary

CSW Industrials rivals beat CSW Industrials on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc. (CSWI) is a diversified industrial growth company. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants & Adhesives, and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment consists of specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment. The Coatings, Sealants & Adhesives segment comprises coatings and penetrants, pipe thread sealants, firestopping sealants, and caulks and adhesives/solvent cements. The Specialty Chemicals segment manufactures and supplies specialized consumables that impart or enhance properties, such as lubricity, anti-seize qualities, friction and heat control. Markets that it serves include HVAC, industrial, rail, plumbing, architecturally specified building products, energy, mining and other general industrial markets.

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.