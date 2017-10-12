CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd (CHPTY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd (NASDAQ:CHPTY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $82.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited operates as a pharmaceutical group in China. Its bulk drug products include vitamin C, penicillin G and 7-ACA. The Company is also a major manufacturer of antibiotic finished drugs such as penicillin and cephalosporin products. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, formerly known as China Pharmaceutical Group Limited, is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. “

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (NASDAQ:CHPTY) traded up 9.24% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.04. The company had a trading volume of 43 shares. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a one year low of $51.03 and a one year high of $80.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.68.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacture and sales of pharmaceutical products. The Company sells its products under the brand of CSPS. The Company has four business segments: Finished Drugs, Antibiotics (intermediates and bulk drugs), Vitamin C (bulk drugs) and Caffeine and Others (bulk drugs).

