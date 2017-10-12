Crosslink Capital Inc. Sells 98,394 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA)

Crosslink Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,246 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 98,394 shares during the quarter. Synaptics comprises approximately 1.0% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Crosslink Capital Inc. owned about 0.34% of Synaptics worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Synaptics by 64.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Synaptics by 2,784.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 61,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 59,649 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Synaptics by 55.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at $879,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in Synaptics by 87.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 11,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ SYNA) traded up 1.16% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.50. 298,555 shares of the stock traded hands. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $36.36 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.12.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Synaptics had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post $4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SYNA shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cowen and Company set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.16.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products. The Company is a developer and supplier of custom-designed human interface product solutions that enable people to interact with a range of mobile computing, communications, entertainment and other electronic devices.

