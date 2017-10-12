Croft Leominster Inc. Has $727,000 Stake in CUI Global, Inc. (CUI)

Croft Leominster Inc. continued to hold its position in CUI Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Croft Leominster Inc. owned 0.73% of CUI Global worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUI. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in CUI Global by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 613,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 165,789 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in CUI Global by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 514,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CUI Global by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in CUI Global by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,610,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 40,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in CUI Global by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 267,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CUI Global in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CUI Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CUI Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CUI Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.
CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. CUI Global had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. CUI Global’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
About CUI Global
CUI Global, Inc is a platform company. The Company’s segments include Power and Electromechanical, Energy and Other. The Power and Electromechanical segment includes its subsidiaries, CUI, Inc (CUI), CUI Japan and CUI-Canada, Inc, which provide electromechanical components, including power supplies, transformers, converters, connectors and industrial controls for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).
