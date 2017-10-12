Critical Survey: Roper Technologies (ROP) & The Competition

Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP) is one of 57 public companies in the “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Roper Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Roper Technologies has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roper Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.26, indicating that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Roper Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roper Technologies 16.44% 13.66% 6.07% Roper Technologies Competitors 0.73% 5.02% 3.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Roper Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roper Technologies 0 1 8 0 2.89 Roper Technologies Competitors 285 1636 1742 19 2.41

Roper Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $246.20, indicating a potential downside of 1.48%. As a group, “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” companies have a potential upside of 1.47%. Given Roper Technologies’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Roper Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.2% of Roper Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of shares of all “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Roper Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of shares of all “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Roper Technologies pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Roper Technologies pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 36.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Roper Technologies has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Roper Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Roper Technologies $4.18 billion $1.41 billion 37.41 Roper Technologies Competitors $2.20 billion $347.24 million 23.54

Roper Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Roper Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Roper Technologies beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc. is a technology company. The Company operates businesses that design and develop software and engineered products and solutions for various end markets, including healthcare, transportation, commercial construction, food, energy, water, education and academic research. The Company operates in four segments: Medical & Scientific Imaging, which offers products and software in medical applications, and digital imaging products; RF Technology, which provides radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions; Industrial Technology, which produces fluid handling pumps, materials analysis equipment and consumables, leak testing equipment, flow measurement and metering equipment, and Energy Systems & Controls, which produces control systems, fluid properties testing equipment, industrial valves and controls, vibration sensors and controls, and non-destructive inspection and measurement products and solutions.

