Critical Survey: Manitex International (MNTX) vs. Amtech Systems (ASYS)

Manitex International (NASDAQ: MNTX) and Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Manitex International and Amtech Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manitex International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Amtech Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00

Manitex International presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.77%. Amtech Systems has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.21%. Given Manitex International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Manitex International is more favorable than Amtech Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.7% of Manitex International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Amtech Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Manitex International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.6% of Amtech Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Manitex International has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amtech Systems has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Manitex International and Amtech Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manitex International $274.79 million 0.53 $6.67 million ($2.50) -3.52 Amtech Systems $152.25 million 1.14 $4.90 million $0.12 108.75

Manitex International has higher revenue and earnings than Amtech Systems. Manitex International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amtech Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Manitex International and Amtech Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manitex International -15.69% 2.50% 0.78% Amtech Systems 1.00% 2.34% 1.18%

Summary

Amtech Systems beats Manitex International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc. is a provider of engineered specialty lifting and loading products. The Company operates in three business segments: the Lifting Equipment segment, the A.S.V., LLC (ASV) segment and the Equipment Distribution segment. Through its Lifting Equipment segment, the Company designs, manufactures and distributes a diverse group of products that serve various functions and are used in a range of industries. In the ASV segment, the Company manufactures a line of compact rubber tracked and skid steer loaders. In the Equipment Distribution segment, the Company markets products used primarily for infrastructure development and commercial construction applications that include road and bridge construction, general contracting, roofing, scrap handling, and sign construction and maintenance. The Company, through its subsidiary Manitex, Inc., markets a line of boom trucks, truck cranes and sign cranes.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture of capital equipment, including thermal processing, silicon wafer handling automation and related consumables used in fabricating solar cells, Light Emitting Diode (LED) and semiconductor devices. The Company operates through three business segments: solar, semiconductor and polishing. The solar segment supplies thermal processing systems, including diffusion; plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD); atomic layer deposition (ALD), and related automation, parts and services to the solar/photovoltaic industry. The semiconductor segment supplies thermal processing equipment, including solder reflow equipment and related controls for use by the semiconductor manufacturers and in electronics assembly for automotive and other industries. The polishing supplies segment produces consumables and machinery for lapping (fine abrading) and polishing of materials, such as sapphire substrates and optical components.

