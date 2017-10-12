Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,329 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of Criteo worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 88.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 23.5% during the second quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 5,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 39.4% during the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ CRTO) opened at 45.60 on Thursday. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average of $48.99.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post $2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRTO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Criteo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.06.

In related news, CFO Benoit Fouilland sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $635,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mary Spilman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,750 shares of company stock worth $17,631,047 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a France-based company specializing in digital performance marketing. Its solution consists of the Criteo Engine, the Company’s data assets, access to inventory, and its advertiser and publisher platforms. The Criteo Engine consists of various machine learning algorithms, such as prediction, recommendation, bidding and creative algorithms and the global hardware and software infrastructure.

