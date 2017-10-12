Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 583.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 51.7% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.4% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,174,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robin L. Washington sold 51,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,404,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 486,819 shares of company stock valued at $39,298,919. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) opened at 82.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $107.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $86.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.81 and its 200-day moving average is $72.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 42.90% and a return on equity of 66.07%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post $8.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.86.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

