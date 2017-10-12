Cowen and Company Upgrades AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (ABC) to Outperform

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (NYSE:ABC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cowen and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.95.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) opened at 80.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.68. AmerisourceBergen Corporation has a 12-month low of $68.38 and a 12-month high of $97.85.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) had a return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $38.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corporation will post $5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dale Danilewitz sold 2,012 shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $171,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim G. Guttman sold 11,600 shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total value of $960,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,728 shares of company stock worth $5,215,143 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) by 15,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation is a pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution services company. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceutical Distribution and Other. The Company provides services to healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers. As of June 30, 2016, the Pharmaceutical Distribution segment consists of two operating segments, including the operations of AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation (ABDC) and AmerisourceBergen Specialty Group (ABSG), which distributes specialty drugs to their customers.

