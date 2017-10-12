Cowen and Company Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cowen and Company in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Cowen and Company’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Citigroup Inc. boosted their price objective on shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America Corporation boosted their price objective on shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

WNS (WNS) opened at 37.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average is $33.53. WNS has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $37.76. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 0.98.

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. WNS (Holdings) Limited had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $175.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WNS will post $1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1st Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WNS (Holdings) Limited during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in WNS (Holdings) Limited during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WNS (Holdings) Limited during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited is a global provider of business process management (BPM) services. The Company offers data, voice, analytical and business transformation services. The Company’s segments include WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. Its operating segments include travel, insurance, banking and financial services, healthcare, utilities, retail and consumer products groups, auto claims and others.

