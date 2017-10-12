Cowen and Company Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Virtusa Corporation (VRTU)

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cowen and Company in a research report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Cowen and Company’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.81% from the stock’s current price.

VRTU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtusa Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Virtusa Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Virtusa Corporation in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Virtusa Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Virtusa Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) opened at 38.07 on Thursday. Virtusa Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $39.07. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18.

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.46 million. Virtusa Corporation had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Virtusa Corporation will post $1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Raj Rajgopal sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $152,990.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,973.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $835,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,921,558.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,852 shares of company stock worth $4,379,223. 5.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Virtusa Corporation by 10.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtusa Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Virtusa Corporation by 79.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Virtusa Corporation by 9.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Virtusa Corporation by 4.2% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtusa Corporation

Virtusa Corporation (Virtusa) is an information technology services company. The Company’s services include information technology (IT) and business consulting, digital enablement services, user experience (UX) design, development of IT applications, maintenance and support services, systems integration, infrastructure and managed services.

