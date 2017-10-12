Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (CVTI) Stake Maintained by Croft Leominster Inc.

Croft Leominster Inc. continued to hold its stake in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Croft Leominster Inc. owned 0.13% of Covenant Transportation Group worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 10,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 15.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.40 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

In related news, VP Ralph H. Lovin, Jr. sold 8,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $227,332.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Joey B. Hogan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $125,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVTI shares. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens raised Covenant Transportation Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc is a provider of expedited long haul freight transportation, primarily using two-person driver teams in transcontinental lanes. The Company’s services also include refrigerated, dedicated, cross-border, regional and brokerage. The Company’s segments include Truckload and Other.

