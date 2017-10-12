Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cousin Properties have outperformed the industry it belongs to, year to date. Nonetheless, the stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter and current-year funds from operations (FFO) per share being unchanged in a month’s time. The company’s unmatched portfolio of Class A office assets located in the Sun Belt markets auger well for long term growth. Moreover, in August, Cousins Properties and Hines announced signing a lease with software giant SAP at 8000 Avalon in Atlanta, GA. This contract brings a high-quality tenant to the company’s roster. Further, in a bid to optimize its portfolio, the company closed the merger with Parkway Properties and spun-off the Houston-based assets. This move also enabled the company to exit the challenging Houston office market. However, stiff competition and hike in interest rates remain concerns.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Cousins Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cousins Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America Corporation raised their price objective on Cousins Properties from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.10.

Shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE CUZ) opened at 9.46 on Monday. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $9.59. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.87.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.68 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 49.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,349,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,214,000 after acquiring an additional 474,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,000,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602,825 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 10.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,258,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,932,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 15.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,382,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,479 shares in the last quarter.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include Office, Mixed-Use, Other, Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Orlando, Tampa, Phoenix and Other. It develops, acquires, leases, manages and owns primarily Class A office properties and opportunistic mixed-use developments in Sunbelt markets with a focus on Georgia, Texas and North Carolina.

