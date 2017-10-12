Coupa Software (COUP) is Crosslink Capital Inc.’s Largest Position

Crosslink Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,487,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,244,437 shares during the period. Coupa Software makes up 15.9% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Crosslink Capital Inc. owned about 6.58% of Coupa Software worth $101,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra HK Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 1,204,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,903,000 after buying an additional 73,654 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at $1,278,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,837,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,240,000 after buying an additional 517,000 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. 63.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ COUP) traded down 0.17% on Thursday, reaching $35.31. 163,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.89 billion. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $37.72.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.18. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $44.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ravi Thakur sold 11,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $352,374.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,966.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $1,927,730.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,806,917.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,026 shares of company stock valued at $12,329,896. 32.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on COUP. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. First Analysis began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.16.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated is a United States-based company, which provides a unified, cloud-based spend management platform that connects organizations with suppliers globally. The Company offers spend management cloud applications, which are pre-integrated. The platform offers consumerized financial applications.

