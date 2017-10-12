Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Stake Raised by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,329 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation were worth $10,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $1,062,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,509 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on COST shares. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (down from $191.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ COST) opened at 157.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.59. The firm has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12 month low of $142.11 and a 12 month high of $183.18.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale Corporation had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $42.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post $6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $159,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,974 shares in the company, valued at $792,109.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $481,760 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

