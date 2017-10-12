Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

Get Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.42.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ CSOD) traded down 0.65% during trading on Monday, reaching $40.00. The company had a trading volume of 45,534 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average of $37.48. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $44.31. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.30 billion.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 182.51% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/cornerstone-ondemand-inc-csod-raised-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $1,220,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,551,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,493,038.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R C. Mark Baker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $34,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $813,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $3,316,540 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,267,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,575,000 after purchasing an additional 37,652 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 40.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,123,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,931,000 after purchasing an additional 616,269 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 9.4% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,727,538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,184,000 after purchasing an additional 148,309 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,538,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,992,000 after purchasing an additional 309,331 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,529,000 after purchasing an additional 56,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc is a cloud computing company. The Company provides learning and human capital management software, delivered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). Its human capital management platform combines the talent management solutions with analytics and human resources (HR) administration solutions to enable organizations to manage the employee lifecycle.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.