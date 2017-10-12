Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Core Laboratories boasts of a unique business model, disciplined financial management and technological expertise. We also like CLB's leadership position in the reservoir optimization niche, along with its global footprint and deep portfolio of proprietary products and services. CLB’s low asset intensive operations and limited capex needs allow it to generate substantial free cash flows and operate profitably even in this low commodity price environment. However, we are concerned of the company’s high leverage and paucity of deepwater drilling orders which might hamper the specialized service provider’s near-term results. Therefore, until the commodity price environment improves, we take a cautious stance on the prospects of the stock.”

Get Core Laboratories N.V. alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLB. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 target price on Core Laboratories N.V. and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Core Laboratories N.V. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup Inc. decreased their target price on Core Laboratories N.V. from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $145.00 price target on Core Laboratories N.V. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Core Laboratories N.V. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.91.

Shares of Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) traded down 1.79% on Wednesday, reaching $94.84. 311,686 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 1.64. Core Laboratories N.V. has a one year low of $86.55 and a one year high of $125.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.14 and its 200 day moving average is $102.43.

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Core Laboratories N.V. had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $163.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Core Laboratories N.V. will post $1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/core-laboratories-n-v-clb-upgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-2.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Core Laboratories N.V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories N.V. by 13.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories N.V. in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories N.V. by 63.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories N.V. in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories N.V. in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Core Laboratories N.V. Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, production enhancement and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through three segments: Reservoir Description, Production Enhancement and Reservoir Management. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid and gas samples.

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories N.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories N.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.