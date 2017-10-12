Contrasting United Natural Foods (UNFI) and The Competition

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ: UNFI) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Food Retail & Distribution” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare United Natural Foods to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Natural Foods and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio United Natural Foods $9.27 billion $318.94 million 15.66 United Natural Foods Competitors $21.46 billion $1.01 billion 39.28

United Natural Foods’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than United Natural Foods. United Natural Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for United Natural Foods and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Natural Foods 4 9 5 0 2.06 United Natural Foods Competitors 645 1346 1393 23 2.23

United Natural Foods presently has a consensus target price of $42.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.41%. As a group, “Food Retail & Distribution” companies have a potential upside of 5.64%. Given United Natural Foods’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Natural Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares United Natural Foods and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Natural Foods 1.40% 8.10% 4.50% United Natural Foods Competitors 0.80% 32.79% 4.17%

Risk and Volatility

United Natural Foods has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Natural Foods’ rivals have a beta of 0.93, suggesting that their average stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.2% of shares of all “Food Retail & Distribution” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of United Natural Foods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Food Retail & Distribution” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Natural Foods rivals beat United Natural Foods on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc. is a distributor and retailer of natural, organic and specialty products. The Company’s segments include Wholesale and Other. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic and specialty foods, produce and related products in the United States and Canada. The Other segment includes a retail division, which engages in the sale of natural foods and related products to the general public through retail storefronts on the east coast of the United States; a manufacturing division, which engages in importing, roasting and packaging of nuts, seeds, dried fruit and snack items, and its branded product lines. Its operations consist of three operating divisions: Wholesale Division, Retail Division, and Manufacturing and Branded Products divisions. As of July 30, 2016, the Company had offered 100,000 natural, organic and specialty foods, and non-food products, consisting of national, regional and private-label brands.

