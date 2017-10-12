Contrasting Schneider National (SNDR) and Hub Group (HUBG)

Schneider National (NASDAQ: SNDR) and Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Schneider National and Hub Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schneider National 0 2 7 0 2.78 Hub Group 1 6 3 0 2.20

Schneider National currently has a consensus target price of $23.29, suggesting a potential downside of 4.57%. Hub Group has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.50%. Given Hub Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hub Group is more favorable than Schneider National.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Schneider National and Hub Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schneider National $4.20 billion 1.03 $544.67 million N/A N/A Hub Group $3.73 billion 0.37 $146.62 million $1.69 23.67

Schneider National has higher revenue and earnings than Hub Group.

Profitability

This table compares Schneider National and Hub Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schneider National 4.32% 13.37% 5.98% Hub Group 1.50% 9.49% 4.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Hub Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Hub Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Schneider National beats Hub Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc. is a provider of transportation, logistics and related services. The Company’s transportation solutions include one-way, intermodal, dedicated, bulk, transport management, trans loading services, international services and Schneider payment services. Its supply chain management and consulting services include logistics solution design, global supply chain services, enterprise and market entry assistance, and sourcing and compliance. Schneider Logistics is the subsidiary of the Company, which provides supply chain management technology, managed services, engineering services and freight payment. The Company operates approximately 10,000 tractors, around 28,800 trailers and around 14,300 containers. It has operations in around 36 locations in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc. is an asset-light freight transportation management company. The Company offers intermodal, truck brokerage and logistics services. It operates through two business segments: Mode and Hub. The Mode segment markets and operates its freight transportation services, consisting of intermodal, truck brokerage and logistics, primarily through agents entering into contractual arrangements with Mode Transportation, LLC (Mode LLC). The Mode segment also operates a temperature protected services division. The Hub segment provides intermodal, truck brokerage and logistics services through a network of operating centers throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Hub segment services customers in a range of industries, including consumer products, retail and durable goods. It operates through a network of operating centers and independent business owners. The Company also provides drayage services with its own drayage operations.

