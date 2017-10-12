Contrasting Pacific Drilling SA (PACD) and Helmerich & Payne (HP)

Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE: PACD) and Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Drilling SA and Helmerich & Payne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Drilling SA $532.97 million 0.02 $195.79 million ($13.19) -0.03 Helmerich & Payne $1.60 billion 3.55 $373.98 million ($1.67) -31.31

Helmerich & Payne has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Drilling SA. Helmerich & Payne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Drilling SA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Drilling SA and Helmerich & Payne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Drilling SA -94.63% -15.30% -6.81% Helmerich & Payne -11.19% -3.37% -2.24%

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Drilling SA has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helmerich & Payne has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Helmerich & Payne pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Pacific Drilling SA does not pay a dividend. Helmerich & Payne pays out -167.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pacific Drilling SA has raised its dividend for 44 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pacific Drilling SA and Helmerich & Payne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Drilling SA 0 0 0 0 N/A Helmerich & Payne 8 12 3 0 1.78

Helmerich & Payne has a consensus target price of $53.95, suggesting a potential upside of 3.19%. Given Helmerich & Payne’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Helmerich & Payne is more favorable than Pacific Drilling SA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.4% of Pacific Drilling SA shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Helmerich & Payne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Helmerich & Payne beats Pacific Drilling SA on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Drilling SA

Pacific Drilling S.A. is an international offshore drilling contractor. The Company provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry through the use of high-specification rigs. The Company’s primary business is to contract its high-specification rigs, related equipment and work crews, primarily on a day rate basis, to drill wells for its clients. The Company is engaged in drillships segment. The Company focuses on the high-specification segment of the floating rig market. The Company considers high-specification requirements to include rigs in water depths of approximately 7,500 feet or projects requiring advanced operating capabilities, such as hook-loads (>800 tons), accommodations (over 200 beds), mud storage and pumping capacity, and deck-load and space capabilities. The Company’s contract drillships operate in the deepwater regions of the United States, Gulf of Mexico and Nigeria.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for others. The Company operates in the contract drilling industry. The Company’s contract drilling business consists of three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land. The Company is also engaged in the ownership, development and operation of commercial real estate and the research and development of rotary steerable technology. Its real estate investments are located within Tulsa, Oklahoma, and include a shopping center containing approximately 441,000 leasable square feet, multi-tenant industrial warehouse properties containing approximately one million leasable square feet and approximately 210 acres of undeveloped real estate. The Company provides drilling rigs, equipment, personnel and camps on a contract basis. The Company’s subsidiaries include Helmerich & Payne International Drilling Co. and Helmerich & Payne de Venezuela, C.A.

