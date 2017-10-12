Contrasting Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) & Its Peers

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ: MLAB) is one of 29 public companies in the “Testing & Measuring Equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Mesa Laboratories to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Mesa Laboratories pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Mesa Laboratories pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Testing & Measuring Equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.6% and pay out 21.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Mesa Laboratories lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.0% of Mesa Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of shares of all “Testing & Measuring Equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Mesa Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Testing & Measuring Equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mesa Laboratories and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesa Laboratories 11.31% 16.58% 9.37% Mesa Laboratories Competitors -4.90% 2.01% -0.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mesa Laboratories and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Mesa Laboratories $95.22 million $25.86 million 56.42 Mesa Laboratories Competitors $481.50 million $95.49 million -1.80

Mesa Laboratories’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mesa Laboratories. Mesa Laboratories is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mesa Laboratories and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesa Laboratories 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mesa Laboratories Competitors 48 394 499 9 2.49

As a group, “Testing & Measuring Equipment” companies have a potential downside of 20.52%. Given Mesa Laboratories’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mesa Laboratories has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Mesa Laboratories has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesa Laboratories’ competitors have a beta of 0.82, indicating that their average share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mesa Laboratories beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. is focused primarily on quality control products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, Biological Indicators and Cold Chain. The Instruments Division designs, manufactures and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. Its Biological Indicators Division provides testing services, along with the manufacturing and marketing of biological indicators and distribution of chemical indicators used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization processes. Its Continuous Monitoring Division designs, develops and markets systems, which are used to monitor various environmental parameters. Its Cold Chain Division provides parameter (primarily temperature) monitoring of products in a cold chain. The Company’s brands include DataTrace, DialyGuard, DryCal, Torqo, SureTorque, BGI, Mesa, PCD, Apex, CheckPoint, Mesa and TempTrust.

