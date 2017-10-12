Contrasting Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Warrants Expiring 12/31/2021 (GNK) & Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Warrants Expiring 12/31/2021 (NYSE: GNK) and Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Warrants Expiring 12/31/2021 and Eagle Bulk Shipping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Warrants Expiring 12/31/2021 $166.39 million 2.47 $4.74 million ($8.04) -1.49 Eagle Bulk Shipping N/A N/A N/A ($3.73) -1.23

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Warrants Expiring 12/31/2021 has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bulk Shipping. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Warrants Expiring 12/31/2021 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Bulk Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Warrants Expiring 12/31/2021 and Eagle Bulk Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Warrants Expiring 12/31/2021 0 1 3 0 2.75 Eagle Bulk Shipping 0 1 1 0 2.50

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Warrants Expiring 12/31/2021 currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.19%. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.00%. Given Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Warrants Expiring 12/31/2021’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Warrants Expiring 12/31/2021 is more favorable than Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Volatility & Risk

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Warrants Expiring 12/31/2021 has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a beta of 3.45, indicating that its stock price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.2% of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Warrants Expiring 12/31/2021 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Warrants Expiring 12/31/2021 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Warrants Expiring 12/31/2021 and Eagle Bulk Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Warrants Expiring 12/31/2021 -49.36% -8.98% -5.62% Eagle Bulk Shipping -100.90% -11.66% -7.25%

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Warrants Expiring 12/31/2021 beats Eagle Bulk Shipping on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Warrants Expiring 12/31/2021 Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of March 28, 2017, its fleet consisted of 13 Capesize, 6 Panamax, 4 Ultramax, 21 Supramax, 2 Handymax, and 15 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,735,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of a range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. The Company operates in the Handymax sector of the dry bulk industry, with particular emphasis on the Supramax class of vessels. The Company owns Supramax dry bulk vessel. Supramax dry bulk vessels range in size from 50,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons. These vessels have the cargo loading and unloading flexibility of on-board cranes while offering cargo carrying capacities approaching that of Panamax dry bulk vessels, which range in size from 60,000 to 100,000 deadweight tons and must rely on port facilities to load and offload their cargoes. On July 26, 2011 the Company sold its the Heron, a Supramax class of vessel.

