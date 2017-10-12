Contrasting Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) and Its Competitors

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ: BRKL) is one of 327 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Brookline Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Bancorp $224.41 million N/A 20.78 Brookline Bancorp Competitors N/A N/A 18.99

Brookline Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.1% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “Banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “Banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Bancorp 19.64% 7.56% 0.85% Brookline Bancorp Competitors 18.86% 8.80% 0.93%

Dividends

Brookline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Brookline Bancorp pays out 46.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 37.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Brookline Bancorp has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookline Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.78, indicating that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Brookline Bancorp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookline Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50 Brookline Bancorp Competitors 1983 7880 8071 306 2.37

Brookline Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $15.83, indicating a potential downside of 1.04%. As a group, “Banks” companies have a potential downside of 6.69%. Given Brookline Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brookline Bancorp is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats its peers on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a multi-bank holding company for Brookline Bank and its subsidiaries; Bank Rhode Island (BankRI) and its subsidiaries; First Ipswich Bank (First Ipswich) and its subsidiaries, and Brookline Securities Corp. As a commercially focused financial institution with 50 full-service banking offices throughout greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, the Company, through Brookline Bank, BankRI and First Ipswich (individually and collectively the Banks), offered a range of commercial, business and retail banking services, including cash management products, online banking services, consumer and residential loans and investment services throughout central New England, as of December 31, 2016. The Company also provides specialty equipment financing through its subsidiaries, Eastern Funding LLC and Macrolease Corporation.

