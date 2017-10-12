Contrasting AVG Technologies BV (AVG) and The Competition

AVG Technologies BV (NYSE: AVG) is one of 65 public companies in the “Application Software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare AVG Technologies BV to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AVG Technologies BV and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio AVG Technologies BV N/A N/A 28.79 AVG Technologies BV Competitors $761.46 million $137.65 million -12.25

AVG Technologies BV’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AVG Technologies BV. AVG Technologies BV is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

AVG Technologies BV has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVG Technologies BV’s peers have a beta of 1.60, meaning that their average share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AVG Technologies BV and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVG Technologies BV 0 0 0 0 N/A AVG Technologies BV Competitors 178 1508 2858 96 2.62

As a group, “Application Software” companies have a potential upside of 4.96%. Given AVG Technologies BV’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AVG Technologies BV has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.5% of AVG Technologies BV shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of shares of all “Application Software” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Application Software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AVG Technologies BV and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVG Technologies BV 6.62% 29.61% 4.38% AVG Technologies BV Competitors -62.15% -91.89% -16.29%

AVG Technologies BV Company Profile

AVG Technologies N.V. provides software and online services. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer and small and medium sized business (SMB). Its product portfolio includes AVG Anti-Virus FREE, AVG Anti-Virus, AVG Internet Security, AVG Protection FREE suite, AVG Protection PRO suite, AVG Performance suite, Gallery, AVG Cleaner for Mac, AVG Driver Updater, AVG Web TuneUp, Alarm Clock Xtreme FREE + Timer, AVG Cleaner-Xperia and HideMyPhone, among others. Its location labs mobile solutions include AT&T FamilyMap, AT&T Smart Limits, T-Mobile FamilyWhere, Verizon FamilyBase, Safely Go and Aqui Estoy. Its AVG CloudCare Products include AVG Remote IT, AVG Anti-Virus, AVG Content Filtering, AVG Cloud Backup and AVG Email Security. Its Norman solutions include Norman Antivirus, Norman Security Suite, Norman Security Suite PRO, Norman Endpoint Protection, Norman Email Protection, Norman Security Portal, Norman SecureMail and Norman SecureSurf.

