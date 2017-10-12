Continental Building Products, Inc. (CBPX) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,634 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Continental Building Products worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter.

Get Continental Building Products Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Continental Building Products in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Continental Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Continental Building Products in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Continental Building Products, Inc. (CBPX) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/continental-building-products-inc-cbpx-shares-sold-by-gotham-asset-management-llc.html.

Shares of Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE CBPX) opened at 26.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. Continental Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $26.90.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Continental Building Products had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Building Products, Inc. will post $1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc is a manufacturer of gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products. The Company operates through wallboard segment. Gypsum wallboard is a primary building material used in residential and commercial construction and in repair and remodel (R&R). It offers customers a range of gypsum wallboard products, including LiftLite, its lightweight product designed to lift and install; its Mold Defense line of products designed for protection against mold and mildew, and its Weather Defense line of moisture and mold-resistant exterior sheathing.

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Building Products Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Building Products Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.