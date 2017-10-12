Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (XLP) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (NYSE:XLP) by 230.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,270 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLP. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 29,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 114,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 0.6% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 19,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.346 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

About Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

