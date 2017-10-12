CONSOL Energy Inc. (CNX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of CONSOL Energy have gained lower than the industry in the last six months. CONSOL's dependence on a limited group of customers for bulk sales of coal and operation of traditionally risky underground mines are headwinds. Dependence on third party assets for natural gas transportation and highly competitive natural space also remain risks. CONSOL’s focus on Exploration and Production(E&P) business continues to yield positive results. CONSOL has taken initiatives to separate its mining and E&P divisions. Thanks to its solid asset base, it is well poised to achieve the E&P production targets. CONSOL continues to lower its debt level, thanks to its free cash flow generation capability.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNX. BidaskClub lowered CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc upped their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price objective on CONSOL Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank set a $22.00 price objective on CONSOL Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.37.

Shares of CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CNX) traded down 1.3663% on Tuesday, hitting $16.1562. The stock had a trading volume of 71,696 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.54. CONSOL Energy has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $22.34. The firm’s market cap is $3.72 billion.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. CONSOL Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $865.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 202.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CONSOL Energy will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 59.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth about $176,000. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc (CONSOL Energy) is an integrated energy company. The Company’s divisions include Exploration and Production (E&P), Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations and Other. The E&P division operates through four segments: Marcellus Shale, Utica Shale, Coalbed Methane (CBM) and Other Gas, which produce pipeline quality natural gas for sale primarily to gas wholesalers.

