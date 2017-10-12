ConocoPhillips (COP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the energy producer on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

ConocoPhillips has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.2% annually over the last three years. ConocoPhillips has a dividend payout ratio of 365.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect ConocoPhillips to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.3%.

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) opened at 49.60 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The firm’s market cap is $60.36 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.04.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $54.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup Inc. lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $59.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America Corporation upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

