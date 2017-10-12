ConocoPhillips (COP) Shares Sold by IFC Holdings Incorporated FL

IFC Holdings Incorporated FL lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.3% during the first quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 468.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $123,000. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Scotiabank set a $54.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE COP) opened at 49.60 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The company’s market capitalization is $60.36 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.04.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.98%.

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

