Concepta PLC (FRI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.00

Shares of Concepta PLC (LON:FRI) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.13), with a volume of shares trading hands.
Several analysts recently weighed in on FRI shares. FinnCap raised their price objective on Concepta PLC from GBX 690 ($9.07) to GBX 968 ($12.73) and gave the company a “corporate” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.58) price objective on shares of Concepta PLC in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Numis Securities Ltd raised Concepta PLC to an “add” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 300 ($3.94) to GBX 466 ($6.13) in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on Concepta PLC from GBX 1,250 ($16.43) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.
About Concepta PLC
Concepta PLC, formerly Frontier Resources International Plc, is a healthcare company. The Company is involved in the development of products and a platform, which targets the personalized mobile health market with a focus on women’s fertility and unexplained infertility. The Company’s portfolio of products includes MyLotus Meter, Ovulation Test, Pregnancy Test and Fertility App.
