Shares of Concepta PLC (LON:FRI) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.13), with a volume of shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FRI shares. FinnCap raised their price objective on Concepta PLC from GBX 690 ($9.07) to GBX 968 ($12.73) and gave the company a “corporate” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.58) price objective on shares of Concepta PLC in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Numis Securities Ltd raised Concepta PLC to an “add” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 300 ($3.94) to GBX 466 ($6.13) in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on Concepta PLC from GBX 1,250 ($16.43) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/concepta-plc-fri-sets-new-52-week-low-at-10-00.html.

About Concepta PLC

Concepta PLC, formerly Frontier Resources International Plc, is a healthcare company. The Company is involved in the development of products and a platform, which targets the personalized mobile health market with a focus on women’s fertility and unexplained infertility. The Company’s portfolio of products includes MyLotus Meter, Ovulation Test, Pregnancy Test and Fertility App.

